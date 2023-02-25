AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central 56, Dallas 40

Crater 70, Thurston 17

Crescent Valley 53, West Albany 36

Redmond 69, Bend 50

Sheldon 60, Roseburg 50

South Albany 59, Corvallis 37

South Medford 72, South Eugene 18

South Salem 49, McNary 44

Springfield 57, Eagle Point 33

Summit 67, Caldera 37

West Salem 78, Sprague 27

Willamette 67, North Medford 47

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 1A=

Second Round=

Country Christian 55, Powder Valley 52

Crane 61, Eddyville 25

Jordan Valley 72, South Wasco County 53

Nixyaawii 65, Bonanza 41

North Douglas 64, Trinity Lutheran 43

St. Paul 48, Prairie City/Burnt River 44

Class 2A=

First Round=

Bandon 60, Regis 56

Gervais 63, Enterprise 32

Monroe 36, Knappa 26

Stanfield 60, Oakland 22

Western Christian High School 57, Oakridge 44

Class 3A=

Second Round=

Sutherlin 52, Jefferson 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Roosevelt vs. McDaniel, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

