Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 16, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 45, Riverdale 31

Brookings-Harbor 50, Douglas 27

Crook County 65, Gladstone 60

Harrisburg 39, Elmira 25

Klamath 54, Mazama 53

Monroe 39, Waldport 15

New Hope Christian 54, Camas Valley 31

North Medford 48, Roseburg 46, OT

Oakridge 47, Oakland 46

Phoenix 33, Hidden Valley 28

Salem Academy 47, Colton 21

Sherman 49, South Wasco County 44

South Medford 76, Grants Pass 36

Triangle Lake 51, Mapleton 32

Umpqua Valley Christian 46, Elkton 32

Western Christian High School 42, Gervais 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

