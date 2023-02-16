Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 45, Riverdale 31
Brookings-Harbor 50, Douglas 27
Crook County 65, Gladstone 60
Harrisburg 39, Elmira 25
Klamath 54, Mazama 53
Monroe 39, Waldport 15
New Hope Christian 54, Camas Valley 31
North Medford 48, Roseburg 46, OT
Oakridge 47, Oakland 46
Phoenix 33, Hidden Valley 28
Salem Academy 47, Colton 21
Sherman 49, South Wasco County 44
South Medford 76, Grants Pass 36
Triangle Lake 51, Mapleton 32
Umpqua Valley Christian 46, Elkton 32
Western Christian High School 42, Gervais 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/