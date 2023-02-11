AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bottineau 68, Nedrose 34

Central McLean 84, Standing Rock 33

Century 60, Legacy 44

Dickinson Trinity 50, Hazen 40

Edgeley/K-M 57, Griggs/Midkota 22

Fargo Davies 62, Fargo Shanley 52

Grafton 67, Kindred 64

Grand Forks Red River 75, West Fargo Horace 57

Harding County, S.D. 48, New England 38

Hatton-Northwood 68, North Border 46

Heart River 60, Beach 36

Hettinger/Scranton 51, Faith, S.D. 43

Kidder County 52, Medina/P-B 37

Minot 80, Jamestown 55

Napoleon 53, Linton/HMB 51

New Town 71, Mandaree 59

Oakes 56, Barnes County North 10

Our Redeemer’s 35, Des Lacs-Burlington 33

Parshall 35, Trenton 32

Pierre, S.D. 84, Bismarck 76

Richland 70, Hillsboro/Central Valley 51

Sheyenne 97, Devils Lake 77

South Prairie-Max Co-op 59, Surrey 42

Tioga 50, Stanley 47

Valley City 82, Fargo South 18

Wahpeton 67, Grand Forks Central 49

West Fargo 85, Fargo North 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

