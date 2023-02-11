Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bottineau 68, Nedrose 34
Central McLean 84, Standing Rock 33
Century 60, Legacy 44
Dickinson Trinity 50, Hazen 40
Edgeley/K-M 57, Griggs/Midkota 22
Fargo Davies 62, Fargo Shanley 52
Grafton 67, Kindred 64
Grand Forks Red River 75, West Fargo Horace 57
Harding County, S.D. 48, New England 38
Hatton-Northwood 68, North Border 46
Heart River 60, Beach 36
Hettinger/Scranton 51, Faith, S.D. 43
Kidder County 52, Medina/P-B 37
Minot 80, Jamestown 55
Napoleon 53, Linton/HMB 51
New Town 71, Mandaree 59
Oakes 56, Barnes County North 10
Our Redeemer’s 35, Des Lacs-Burlington 33
Parshall 35, Trenton 32
Pierre, S.D. 84, Bismarck 76
Richland 70, Hillsboro/Central Valley 51
Sheyenne 97, Devils Lake 77
South Prairie-Max Co-op 59, Surrey 42
Tioga 50, Stanley 47
Valley City 82, Fargo South 18
Wahpeton 67, Grand Forks Central 49
West Fargo 85, Fargo North 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/