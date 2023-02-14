Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson County 49, North Star 33
Beulah 59, Grant County/Mott-Regent 55
Carrington 49, Griggs/Midkota 23
Cavalier 74, Larimore 17
Central Cass 52, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 38
Edgeley/K-M 46, LaMoure/L-M 32
Flasher 55, Heart River 54
Grafton 62, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 34
Hazen 50, Beach 40
Hettinger/Scranton 47, Lemmon, S.D. 35
Kidder County 54, Napoleon/G-S 48
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 76, Warwick 32
Linton/HMB 59, South Border 41
May-Port CG 62, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 26
Medina/P-B 51, Strasburg-Zeeland 34
New England 47, Killdeer 45
New Rockford-Sheyenne 73, Dunseith 39
New Salem-Almont 38, Wilton-Wing 37
North Border 55, Midway-Minto 38
North Prairie 49, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 47
Oakes 60, Ellendale 34
St. John 52, Harvey-Wells County 42
Thompson 81, Hillsboro/Central Valley 29
