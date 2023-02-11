AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 63, Hill-Murray 45

Barnesville 58, Frazee 55

Becker 84, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 78

Caledonia 74, Jackson County Central 43

Cambridge-Isanti 54, Coon Rapids 19

Crookston 54, Grafton, N.D. 52

DeLaSalle 75, Totino-Grace 69

Detroit Lakes 65, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47

Duluth Marshall 72, Mounds Park Academy 50

Ely 49, Floodwood 29

Fillmore Central 70, Southland 48

Foley 42, Little Falls 17

Forest Lake 49, Blaine 47

Grand Meadow 63, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 28

Hayfield 59, Lanesboro 44

Houston 92, LeRoy-Ostrander 46

Mankato Loyola 58, United South Central 38

Minneapolis Henry 63, Minneapolis North 55

Nevis 52, Mahnomen/Waubun 36

New London-Spicer 62, Sauk Centre 31

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 51, Cannon Falls 30

Proctor 67, International Falls 27

Providence Academy 89, St. Peter 56

Rochester Mayo 62, Red Wing 58

Rushford-Peterson 53, Spring Grove 27

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 30

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacred Heart 60, Red Lake Falls 52

Sioux City, West, Iowa 72, Worthington 50

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 63

St. Paul Humboldt 50, Columbia Heights 43

Stillwater 64, Holy Angels 55

Superior, Wis. 75, Princeton 42

Tartan 59, Moorhead 54

Thompson, N.D. 83, Roseau 35

Wabasso 52, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38

Sports

  • Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

  • Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year

  • Baby bonanza: Chiefs' Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins

  • Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl

    • West Lutheran 53, New Life Academy 39

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61, La Crescent 59

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    St. Paul Central vs. Champlin Park, ccd.

    St. Paul Harding vs. South St. Paul, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.