AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 85, Sidney 39

Beach, N.D. 44, Wibaux 30

Bigfork 58, Columbia Falls 26

Bozeman 49, Belgrade 45

Clark Fork, Idaho 50, Noxon 41

Dillon 61, Livingston 35

Fairfield 52, East Helena 24

Fairview 48, Richey-Lambert 36

Havre 59, Malta 50

Helena Capital 44, Missoula Sentinel 42

Huntley Project 85, Roundup 9

Lodge Grass 97, Colstrip 62

Missoula Big Sky 38, Kalispell Glacier 21

Polson 55, St. Ignatius 54

Scobey 41, Lustre Christian 22

Twin Bridges 58, Sheridan 18

Whitefish 56, Stillwater Christian 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.