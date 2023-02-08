AP NEWS
    Tuesday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Alberton-Superior 67, Two Eagle River 16

    Augusta 47, Power-Dutton-Brady 24

    Bigfork 69, Polson 22

    Columbus 69, Roundup 17

    Dillon 63, East Helena 37

    Flint Creek 65, Darby 34

    Florence 67, Plains 23

    Gallatin 63, Helena Capital 54

    Great Falls 51, Belgrade 43

    Hamilton 73, Corvallis 48

    Hardin 73, Livingston 28

    Helena 66, Bozeman 45

    Huntley Project 75, Colstrip 56

    Laurel 72, Lewistown (Fergus) 59

    Libby 46, Eureka 44

    Lone Peak 49, Gardiner 45

    Miles City 71, St. Labre 22

    Missoula Big Sky 52, Butte 47

    Missoula Hellgate 47, Missoula Sentinel 45

    Noxon 53, Troy 7

    St. Ignatius 61, Arlee 18

    Valley Christian 56, Victor 41

    Winnett-Grass Range 53, Great Falls Central 36

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

