Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alberton-Superior 67, Two Eagle River 16
Augusta 47, Power-Dutton-Brady 24
Bigfork 69, Polson 22
Columbus 69, Roundup 17
Dillon 63, East Helena 37
Flint Creek 65, Darby 34
Florence 67, Plains 23
Gallatin 63, Helena Capital 54
Great Falls 51, Belgrade 43
Hamilton 73, Corvallis 48
Hardin 73, Livingston 28
Helena 66, Bozeman 45
Huntley Project 75, Colstrip 56
Laurel 72, Lewistown (Fergus) 59
Libby 46, Eureka 44
Lone Peak 49, Gardiner 45
Miles City 71, St. Labre 22
Missoula Big Sky 52, Butte 47
Missoula Hellgate 47, Missoula Sentinel 45
Noxon 53, Troy 7
St. Ignatius 61, Arlee 18
Valley Christian 56, Victor 41
Winnett-Grass Range 53, Great Falls Central 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/