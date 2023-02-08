Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 69, Stuart 41
Alma 67, Northern Valley, Kan. 39
Ansley-Litchfield 3, Arcadia-Loup City 0
Arlington 62, Plattsmouth 37
Auburn 53, Syracuse 45
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 57, South Sioux City 25
Blair 44, Elkhorn 43
Blue Hill 48, Bertrand 43
Broken Bow 58, Ord 40
Cambridge 0, Arapahoe 0
Centura 53, Boone Central 40
Chase County 54, Hitchcock County 23
Clarkson/Leigh 37, Pierce 34
Columbus Scotus 44, Columbus Lakeview 32
Cornerstone Christian 39, Tri County Northeast 36
Crawford 68, Banner County 24
Cross County 0, East Butler 0
Deshler 0, Giltner 0
Doniphan-Trumbull 35, Holdrege 28
Dorchester 49, Hampton 28
Elgin Public/Pope John 65, CWC 26
Elkhorn Valley 53, Central Valley 14
Elm Creek 67, Hi-Line 42
Elmwood-Murdock 0, Johnson County Central 0
Fort Calhoun 42, Nebraska City 24
Fullerton 81, St. Edward 23
Gordon/Rushville 54, Mitchell 34
Gretna 48, Papillion-LaVista 44
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Homer 44
Hartington-Newcastle 0, Wausa 0
Howells/Dodge 45, Twin River 33
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Aquinas 30
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0, Crofton 0
Hyannis 34, Garden County 33
Kearney Catholic 31, Aurora 24
Kearney Catholic 42, Aurora 24
Lewiston 61, Southern 25
Lincoln Christian 60, Weeping Water 23
Lincoln High 64, Papillion-LaVista South 31
Louisville 55, Raymond Central 53
Lutheran High Northeast 50, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28
Maywood-Hayes Center 54, South Platte 37
McCool Junction 65, Exeter/Milligan 31
Morrill 37, Hemingford 30
O’Neill 48, Plainview 37
Ogallala 45, Gothenburg 39
Omaha Gross Catholic 62, Omaha Concordia 58
Omaha Nation 70, Walthill 44
Omaha Skutt Catholic 58, Norris 41
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 46, Kimball 34
Ravenna 38, St. Paul 29
Red Cloud 0, Kenesaw 0
Shelton 58, Silver Lake 18
Southwest 58, Wallace 36
St. Mary’s 49, Boyd County 29
Stanton 58, Winside 29
Tri County 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40
Twin Loup 75, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70
Waverly 39, Omaha Duchesne Academy 35
West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 17
