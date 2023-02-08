AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 69, Stuart 41

Alma 67, Northern Valley, Kan. 39

Ansley-Litchfield 3, Arcadia-Loup City 0

Arlington 62, Plattsmouth 37

Auburn 53, Syracuse 45

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 57, South Sioux City 25

Blair 44, Elkhorn 43

Blue Hill 48, Bertrand 43

Broken Bow 58, Ord 40

Cambridge 0, Arapahoe 0

Centura 53, Boone Central 40

Chase County 54, Hitchcock County 23

Clarkson/Leigh 37, Pierce 34

Columbus Scotus 44, Columbus Lakeview 32

Cornerstone Christian 39, Tri County Northeast 36

Crawford 68, Banner County 24

Cross County 0, East Butler 0

Deshler 0, Giltner 0

Doniphan-Trumbull 35, Holdrege 28

Dorchester 49, Hampton 28

Elgin Public/Pope John 65, CWC 26

Elkhorn Valley 53, Central Valley 14

Elm Creek 67, Hi-Line 42

Elmwood-Murdock 0, Johnson County Central 0

Fort Calhoun 42, Nebraska City 24

Fullerton 81, St. Edward 23

Gordon/Rushville 54, Mitchell 34

Gretna 48, Papillion-LaVista 44

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Homer 44

Hartington-Newcastle 0, Wausa 0

Howells/Dodge 45, Twin River 33

Humphrey St. Francis 56, Aquinas 30

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0, Crofton 0

Hyannis 34, Garden County 33

Kearney Catholic 31, Aurora 24

Lewiston 61, Southern 25

Lincoln Christian 60, Weeping Water 23

    • Lincoln High 64, Papillion-LaVista South 31

    Louisville 55, Raymond Central 53

    Lutheran High Northeast 50, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28

    Maywood-Hayes Center 54, South Platte 37

    McCool Junction 65, Exeter/Milligan 31

    Morrill 37, Hemingford 30

    O’Neill 48, Plainview 37

    Ogallala 45, Gothenburg 39

    Omaha Gross Catholic 62, Omaha Concordia 58

    Omaha Nation 70, Walthill 44

    Omaha Skutt Catholic 58, Norris 41

    Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 46, Kimball 34

    Ravenna 38, St. Paul 29

    Red Cloud 0, Kenesaw 0

    Shelton 58, Silver Lake 18

    Southwest 58, Wallace 36

    St. Mary’s 49, Boyd County 29

    Stanton 58, Winside 29

    Tri County 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40

    Twin Loup 75, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70

    Waverly 39, Omaha Duchesne Academy 35

    West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 17

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

