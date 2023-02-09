AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ascension Catholic 66, St. Charles Catholic 27

Ben Franklin 41, Mount Carmel 22

Carver 49, Fisher 8

Easton 48, Northshore 47

Houma Christian 45, Franklin 25

Jennings 63, Welsh 21

McGehee 56, New Orleans Military & Maritime 24

Pointe Coupee Catholic def. Thrive, forfeit

Wossman 57, Union Parish 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

West St. John vs. Central Catholic, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.