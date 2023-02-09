Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ascension Catholic 66, St. Charles Catholic 27
Ben Franklin 41, Mount Carmel 22
Carver 49, Fisher 8
Easton 48, Northshore 47
Houma Christian 45, Franklin 25
Jennings 63, Welsh 21
McGehee 56, New Orleans Military & Maritime 24
Pointe Coupee Catholic def. Thrive, forfeit
Wossman 57, Union Parish 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West St. John vs. Central Catholic, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/