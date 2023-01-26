Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Calvert 37, Chopticon 24
Carver Arts & Tech 52, Parkville 26
Eastern Tech 41, Baltimore Chesapeake 27
Franklin 35, Lansdowne 32
Gerstell Academy 48, Notre Dame Prep 29
Glenelg 56, Oakland Mills 32
Howard 79, Wilde Lake 16
Loch Raven 66, Dundalk 14
Marriotts Ridge 45, Reservoir 39
McDonough 62, Great Mills 33
Mt. De Sales Academy 48, Maryvale 35
Mt. Hebron 49, Atholton 35
Oakdale 39, Manchester Valley 35
Overlea 41, Kenwood 19
Pikesville 70, Milford Mill 16
Pocomoke 46, Crisfield 28
River Hill 50, Hammond 35
Roland Park Country 63, New Town 38
Sparrows Point 51, Patapsco 38
St. Charles 65, Leonardtown 23
St. Mary’s 46, Concordia Prep 39
Washington Christian Academy 37, Washington Waldorf SchoolWashington Waldorf 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tome vs. Bohemia Manor, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/