Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calvert 37, Chopticon 24

Carver Arts & Tech 52, Parkville 26

Eastern Tech 41, Baltimore Chesapeake 27

Franklin 35, Lansdowne 32

Gerstell Academy 48, Notre Dame Prep 29

Glenelg 56, Oakland Mills 32

Howard 79, Wilde Lake 16

Loch Raven 66, Dundalk 14

Marriotts Ridge 45, Reservoir 39

McDonough 62, Great Mills 33

Mt. De Sales Academy 48, Maryvale 35

Mt. Hebron 49, Atholton 35

Oakdale 39, Manchester Valley 35

Overlea 41, Kenwood 19

Pikesville 70, Milford Mill 16

Pocomoke 46, Crisfield 28

River Hill 50, Hammond 35

Roland Park Country 63, New Town 38

Sparrows Point 51, Patapsco 38

St. Charles 65, Leonardtown 23

St. Mary’s 46, Concordia Prep 39

Washington Christian Academy 37, Washington Waldorf SchoolWashington Waldorf 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tome vs. Bohemia Manor, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

