Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anamosa 38, North Cedar, Stanwood 24
Benton Community 60, Waverly-Shell Rock 45
Boyden-Hull 62, South O’Brien, Paullina 31
East Mills 49, Sidney 16
East Sac County 70, Woodbury Central, Moville 40
Eldon Cardinal 32, Pekin 29
Maquoketa 70, Wilton 46
North Polk, Alleman 58, Solon 44
Oakland-Craig, Neb. 48, Harlan 42
Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, West Lyon, Inwood 49
Tri-Center, Neola 60, Griswold 25
Woodward-Granger 27, Ogden 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Postville vs. Central Elkader, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/