    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Anamosa 38, North Cedar, Stanwood 24

    Benton Community 60, Waverly-Shell Rock 45

    Boyden-Hull 62, South O’Brien, Paullina 31

    East Mills 49, Sidney 16

    East Sac County 70, Woodbury Central, Moville 40

    Eldon Cardinal 32, Pekin 29

    Maquoketa 70, Wilton 46

    North Polk, Alleman 58, Solon 44

    Oakland-Craig, Neb. 48, Harlan 42

    Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, West Lyon, Inwood 49

    Tri-Center, Neola 60, Griswold 25

    Woodward-Granger 27, Ogden 22

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Postville vs. Central Elkader, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

