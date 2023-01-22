AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chesapeake, Ohio 52, Tolsia 39

Grace Christian 49, Fairview, Ky. 8

Hannibal River, Ohio 57, Magnolia 24

Mercer Christian 80, Calvary Baptist 27

Mingo Central 49, Summers County 39

Morgantown 55, Cabell Midland 44

New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 49, Wheeling Central 44

North Marion 47, Oak Glen 39

Philip Barbour 52, Nitro 46

Ritchie County 49, Belpre, Ohio 41

St. Marys 55, Man 23

Washington 68, National Christian Academy, Md. 38

Waterford, Ohio 47, Linsly 39

Wayne 65, Sissonville 37

Westside 56, Nicholas County 43

Wyoming East 60, Charleston Catholic 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

