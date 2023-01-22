Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chesapeake, Ohio 52, Tolsia 39
Grace Christian 49, Fairview, Ky. 8
Hannibal River, Ohio 57, Magnolia 24
Mercer Christian 80, Calvary Baptist 27
Mingo Central 49, Summers County 39
Morgantown 55, Cabell Midland 44
New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 49, Wheeling Central 44
North Marion 47, Oak Glen 39
Philip Barbour 52, Nitro 46
Ritchie County 49, Belpre, Ohio 41
St. Marys 55, Man 23
Washington 68, National Christian Academy, Md. 38
Waterford, Ohio 47, Linsly 39
Wayne 65, Sissonville 37
Westside 56, Nicholas County 43
Wyoming East 60, Charleston Catholic 41
