Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belmont Union Local, Ohio 61, Linsly 54, OT
Cabell Midland 48, George Washington 45
Hampshire 44, Musselman 40
Huntington 76, Capital 37
Keyser 53, Petersburg 49
Meadow Bridge 56, Van 21
Mercer Christian 55, James Monroe 48
Mingo Central 50, Chapmanville 29
Moorefield 62, Pocahontas County 36
Nitro 46, Herbert Hoover 30
Parkersburg South 65, Waterford, Ohio 52
Pendleton County 67, Tucker County 54
Riverside 61, Midland Trail 42
South Charleston 67, Hurricane 60
Spring Valley 52, St. Albans 49
Tolsia 57, Lincoln County 48
Wayne 54, Winfield 31
Woodrow Wilson 49, Princeton 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/