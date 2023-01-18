AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belmont Union Local, Ohio 61, Linsly 54, OT

Cabell Midland 48, George Washington 45

Hampshire 44, Musselman 40

Huntington 76, Capital 37

Keyser 53, Petersburg 49

Meadow Bridge 56, Van 21

Mercer Christian 55, James Monroe 48

Mingo Central 50, Chapmanville 29

Moorefield 62, Pocahontas County 36

Nitro 46, Herbert Hoover 30

Parkersburg South 65, Waterford, Ohio 52

Pendleton County 67, Tucker County 54

Riverside 61, Midland Trail 42

South Charleston 67, Hurricane 60

Spring Valley 52, St. Albans 49

Tolsia 57, Lincoln County 48

Wayne 54, Winfield 31

Woodrow Wilson 49, Princeton 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.