AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora 49, Omaha Concordia 35

Bellevue West 62, Lincoln Southeast 58

Bertrand 31, Kenesaw 25

Crete 58, Grand Island 35

Elmwood-Murdock 61, Cornerstone Christian 20

Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Gordon/Rushville 34

Hay Springs 59, Crawford 26

Kearney 46, Columbus 43

Lincoln High 80, Omaha Northwest 40

Lincoln North Star 43, Omaha South 27

Lincoln Northeast 50, Omaha North 48

Lincoln Pius X 77, Fremont 37

Loomis 50, Brady 32

Millard North 71, Papillion-LaVista South 39

Millard South 69, Lincoln Southwest 42

North Central 50, CWC 33

Omaha Central 78, Norfolk 42

Omaha Nation 51, Tri County Northeast 34

Omaha Skutt Catholic 88, Ralston 61

Parkview Christian 51, Omaha Christian Academy 21

Platteview 54, Grand Island 37

Santee 81, St. Francis Indian, S.D. 51

Sidney 50, Holdrege 27

Wahoo 58, North Platte 51

Westview 46, Omaha Burke 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.