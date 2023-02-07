Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomfield 44, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 40
Boyd County 44, Stuart 31
Broken Bow 41, McCook 37
CWC 64, Santee 29
Cedar Bluffs 35, Mead 29
Central City 47, Twin River 29
College View Academy 35, Boys Town 18
Conestoga 52, Plattsmouth 39
Diller-Odell 45, Southern 28
Elkhorn Valley 49, O’Neill 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Lewiston 32
Hay Springs 57, Oelrichs, S.D. 22
Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ralston 9
Medicine Valley 51, Hi-Line 44
Omaha Nation 74, Whiting, Iowa 31
Smith Center, Kan. 70, Superior 58
Wausa 50, Tri County Northeast 24
Wayne 50, Bancroft-Rosalie 44
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=
lewis Bracket=
Championship=
Ponca 47, Wynot 32
