Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomfield 44, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 40

Boyd County 44, Stuart 31

Broken Bow 41, McCook 37

CWC 64, Santee 29

Cedar Bluffs 35, Mead 29

Central City 47, Twin River 29

College View Academy 35, Boys Town 18

Conestoga 52, Plattsmouth 39

Diller-Odell 45, Southern 28

Elkhorn Valley 49, O’Neill 26

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Lewiston 32

Hay Springs 57, Oelrichs, S.D. 22

Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ralston 9

Medicine Valley 51, Hi-Line 44

Omaha Nation 74, Whiting, Iowa 31

Smith Center, Kan. 70, Superior 58

Wausa 50, Tri County Northeast 24

Wayne 50, Bancroft-Rosalie 44

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=

lewis Bracket=

Championship=

Ponca 47, Wynot 32

___

