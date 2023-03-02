AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Kings Mills Kings 49, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 47

Division III=

Regional Semifinal=

Cols. Africentric 49, Cin. Summit Country Day 40

Doylestown Chippewa 69, Warrensville Hts. 60

Oregon Stritch 53, Castalia Margaretta 50

Portsmouth W. 52, Seaman N. Adams 51

Shaker Hts. Laurel 53, Garrettsville Garfield 41

Versailles 45, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41

Wheelersburg 49, Belmont Union Local 47

Division IV=

Regional Semifinal=

Columbus Grove 40, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 32

Tol. Christian 50, Convoy Crestview 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

