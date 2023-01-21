Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 80, Tomah 29
Athens 51, Marathon 34
Auburndale 81, Rib Lake 28
Badger 69, Wilmot Union 65
Bangor 49, Necedah 18
Brookfield East 73, Wauwatosa East 27
Brown Deer 68, Milwaukee Lutheran 62
Catholic Central 43, Shoreland Lutheran 38
Catholic Memorial 73, Waukesha North 41
Clayton 58, Bruce 20
Clear Lake 56, Luck 29
De Pere 43, Green Bay Preble 34
De Soto 78, Coulee Christian-Providence 41
Eau Claire Memorial 66, New Richmond 61
Edgar 75, Abbotsford 50
Elkhorn Area 47, Delavan-Darien 42
Florence 45, Oneida Nation 32
Fox Valley Lutheran 58, Marinette 42
Franklin 64, Brookfield Central 49
Freedom 73, Wrightstown 43
Germantown 84, Menomonee Falls 69
Grantsburg 59, Frederic 31
Greenfield 52, South Milwaukee 31
Hartford Union 74, Cedarburg 66
Hillsboro 48, Brookwood 40
Holmen 62, Sparta 55
Homestead 68, Whitefish Bay 43
Hortonville 73, Kimberly 60
Kaukauna 46, Appleton North 39
Kettle Moraine 77, Mukwonago 27
Laconia 66, North Fond du Lac 41
Laona-Wabeno 41, Crandon 37
Living Word Lutheran 69, Saint Francis 44
Manitowoc Lincoln 75, Bay Port 70
Marshfield 47, Merrill 30
Menasha 60, Xavier 33
Milwaukee DSHA 51, Wauwatosa West 49
Milwaukee School of Languages 49, Milwaukee Vincent 18
Neenah 82, Appleton East 57
New Auburn 45, Flambeau 37
New Berlin West 53, Whitnall 42
New London 50, Seymour 33
Omro 51, Lomira 31
Oshkosh West 63, Oshkosh North 36
Pewaukee 80, Greendale 31
Pius XI Catholic 93, West Allis Central 38
Port Washington 68, West Bend East 49
Prairie Farm 73, Winter 25
Pulaski 36, Sheboygan South 23
River Falls 51, Chippewa Falls 41
Rosholt 55, Pacelli 49
Royall 47, Cashton 46
Saint Croix Central 59, Arcadia 45
Sevastopol 46, Owen-Withee 25
Shawano 59, West De Pere 38
Shell Lake 44, Webster 42
Siren 56, Turtle Lake 27
Somerset 52, Amery 37
Stevens Point 66, Wausau East 42
Three Lakes 64, Rhinelander 55
Unity 51, Northwood 41
Waterford 56, Burlington 41
Waukesha West 72, Muskego 45
Wautoma 60, Mauston 50
Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Seneca 39
Wayland Academy 58, Milwaukee South 38
Westby 63, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 18
Westfield Area 51, Adams-Friendship 27
Weston 50, De Soto 35
Westosha Central 57, Union Grove 54
Wild Rose 55, Markesan 45
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 68, Mayville 28
Wisconsin Dells 77, Nekoosa 10
Wonewoc-Center 51, New Lisbon 39
