Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 80, Tomah 29

Athens 51, Marathon 34

Auburndale 81, Rib Lake 28

Badger 69, Wilmot Union 65

Bangor 49, Necedah 18

Brookfield East 73, Wauwatosa East 27

Brown Deer 68, Milwaukee Lutheran 62

Catholic Central 43, Shoreland Lutheran 38

Catholic Memorial 73, Waukesha North 41

Clayton 58, Bruce 20

Clear Lake 56, Luck 29

De Pere 43, Green Bay Preble 34

De Soto 78, Coulee Christian-Providence 41

Eau Claire Memorial 66, New Richmond 61

Edgar 75, Abbotsford 50

Elkhorn Area 47, Delavan-Darien 42

Florence 45, Oneida Nation 32

Fox Valley Lutheran 58, Marinette 42

Franklin 64, Brookfield Central 49

Freedom 73, Wrightstown 43

Germantown 84, Menomonee Falls 69

Grantsburg 59, Frederic 31

Greenfield 52, South Milwaukee 31

Hartford Union 74, Cedarburg 66

Hillsboro 48, Brookwood 40

Holmen 62, Sparta 55

Homestead 68, Whitefish Bay 43

Hortonville 73, Kimberly 60

Kaukauna 46, Appleton North 39

Kettle Moraine 77, Mukwonago 27

Laconia 66, North Fond du Lac 41

Laona-Wabeno 41, Crandon 37

Living Word Lutheran 69, Saint Francis 44

Manitowoc Lincoln 75, Bay Port 70

Marshfield 47, Merrill 30

Menasha 60, Xavier 33

Milwaukee DSHA 51, Wauwatosa West 49

Milwaukee School of Languages 49, Milwaukee Vincent 18

Neenah 82, Appleton East 57

    • New Auburn 45, Flambeau 37

    New Berlin West 53, Whitnall 42

    New London 50, Seymour 33

    Omro 51, Lomira 31

    Oshkosh West 63, Oshkosh North 36

    Pewaukee 80, Greendale 31

    Pius XI Catholic 93, West Allis Central 38

    Port Washington 68, West Bend East 49

    Prairie Farm 73, Winter 25

    Pulaski 36, Sheboygan South 23

    River Falls 51, Chippewa Falls 41

    Rosholt 55, Pacelli 49

    Royall 47, Cashton 46

    Saint Croix Central 59, Arcadia 45

    Sevastopol 46, Owen-Withee 25

    Shawano 59, West De Pere 38

    Shell Lake 44, Webster 42

    Siren 56, Turtle Lake 27

    Somerset 52, Amery 37

    Stevens Point 66, Wausau East 42

    Three Lakes 64, Rhinelander 55

    Unity 51, Northwood 41

    Waterford 56, Burlington 41

    Waukesha West 72, Muskego 45

    Wautoma 60, Mauston 50

    Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Seneca 39

    Wayland Academy 58, Milwaukee South 38

    Westby 63, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 18

    Westfield Area 51, Adams-Friendship 27

    Weston 50, De Soto 35

    Westosha Central 57, Union Grove 54

    Wild Rose 55, Markesan 45

    Winnebago Lutheran Academy 68, Mayville 28

    Wisconsin Dells 77, Nekoosa 10

    Wonewoc-Center 51, New Lisbon 39

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.