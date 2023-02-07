AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor Christian 46, Shead 39

Camden Hills Regional 71, Morse 29

Dexter Regional 50, Central 30

East Grand (GHC) 60, Washburn District 29

Freeport 50, Greely 45

Islesboro Central 45, North Haven Community 27

Machias 51, Jonesport-Beals 31

Madison Area Memorial 59, Forest Hills Consolidated 37

Mt. Blue 34, Leavitt Area 26

North Yarmouth Academy 74, Monmouth Academy 25

Oak Hill 63, Buckfield 39

Oceanside (Coop) 55, Maranacook Community 41

Old Orchard Beach 60, Hall-Dale 49

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 48, Brunswick 44

Presque Isle 47, Hermon 44

Seacoast Christian School 48, St. Dominic Regional 33

Wells 54, Yarmouth 49

Winthrop 58, Kents Hill 43

Wisdom 71, Madawaska 29

York 40, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 35

___

