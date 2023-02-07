Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor Christian 46, Shead 39
Camden Hills Regional 71, Morse 29
Dexter Regional 50, Central 30
East Grand (GHC) 60, Washburn District 29
Freeport 50, Greely 45
Islesboro Central 45, North Haven Community 27
Machias 51, Jonesport-Beals 31
Madison Area Memorial 59, Forest Hills Consolidated 37
Mt. Blue 34, Leavitt Area 26
North Yarmouth Academy 74, Monmouth Academy 25
Oak Hill 63, Buckfield 39
Oceanside (Coop) 55, Maranacook Community 41
Old Orchard Beach 60, Hall-Dale 49
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 48, Brunswick 44
Presque Isle 47, Hermon 44
Seacoast Christian School 48, St. Dominic Regional 33
Wells 54, Yarmouth 49
Winthrop 58, Kents Hill 43
Wisdom 71, Madawaska 29
York 40, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/