Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 16, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrack Hebrew def. Del-Val Friends, forfeit

Elk Lake 56, Forest City 29

Engineering And Science 56, Roxborough 39

Lake-Lehman 61, Hazleton Area 43

Lancaster Country Day 50, Schuylkill Valley 42

Mercyhurst Prep 63, Grace Prep 58

Montrose 58, Blue Ridge 33

Perkiomen Valley 51, Spring-Ford 26

Philadelphia Central 74, Frankford 18

Philadelphia Northeast 48, Constitution 37

Punxsutawney 65, Homer-Center 44

Riverside 48, Lakeland 35

Windber 62, Shade 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

