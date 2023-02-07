Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Area 94, Ambridge 26
Chartiers-Houston High School 60, Jefferson-Morgan 24
Girard College 44, Community Academy Of Philadelphia Charter 21
Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Clairton 40
Homer-Center 37, Penns Manor 35
Lincoln Park Charter 67, Montour 49
Lourdes Regional 40, Williams Valley 27
Marian Catholic 64, Mahanoy Area 30
McGuffey 45, Yough 41
Northwestern 82, Mercyhurst Prep 64
South Park 50, Waynesburg Central 37
South Side 51, Sewickley Academy 20
West Middlesex 50, Reynolds 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cornell vs. Union, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/