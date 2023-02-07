AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Area 94, Ambridge 26

Chartiers-Houston High School 60, Jefferson-Morgan 24

Girard College 44, Community Academy Of Philadelphia Charter 21

Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Clairton 40

Homer-Center 37, Penns Manor 35

Lincoln Park Charter 67, Montour 49

Lourdes Regional 40, Williams Valley 27

Marian Catholic 64, Mahanoy Area 30

McGuffey 45, Yough 41

Northwestern 82, Mercyhurst Prep 64

South Park 50, Waynesburg Central 37

South Side 51, Sewickley Academy 20

West Middlesex 50, Reynolds 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cornell vs. Union, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.