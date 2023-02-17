AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 52, Easton 49, OT

Altoona 50, Cedar Cliff 36

Archbishop Carroll 57, Neumann-Goretti 41

Archbishop Wood 69, Conwell Egan 26

Beaver Falls 40, Yough 32

Bloomsburg 51, Central Columbia 36

Cambridge Springs 40, Saegertown 25

Cardinal O’Hara 54, Philadelphia West Catholic 29

Chestnut Ridge 50, Forest Hills 47

Cochranton 42, Youngsville 17

Columbia 51, Lebanon 44

Erie Cathedral Prep 66, General McLane 20

Fairview 37, Erie McDowell 21

Farrell 61, Reynolds 24

Franklin 29, Corry 13

Grove City 48, Slippery Rock 24

Harbor Creek 63, Fort Leboeuf 28

Kennedy Catholic 66, Mercer 24

Lansdale Catholic 53, Archbishop Ryan 27

Mercyhurst Prep 59, Eisenhower 38

North East 40, Girard 12

Northwestern 51, Iroquois 14

Oil City 56, Meadville 41

Plum 46, Montour 36

Seneca 51, Titusville 23

Sharpsville 46, Sharon 30

Southern Columbia 60, Line Mountain 34

Warren 53, Conneaut Area 34

Westmont Hilltop 53, Bishop McCort 34

Williamsport 51, Wellsboro 25

Wilmington 41, Greenville 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

