Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bagdad 25, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 22

Benson 63, Morenci 37

Bullhead City Mohave 45, Flagstaff 20

Coolidge 57, Florence 46

Elfrida Valley 40, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 9

Flagstaff Coconino 44, Prescott 30

Gilbert Christian 46, Ben Franklin 16

Gilbert Mesquite 67, Phoenix St. Mary’s 22

Glendale Prep 48, Basis Charter Phoenix 38

Joseph City 38, Ft. Thomas 37

Kingman Academy of Learning 39, St John Paul II 24

Miami 62, Gilbert Classical Academy 15

Phoenix Arcadia 60, Tempe Marcos de Niza 22

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 61, NFL YET College Prep Academy 22

Phoenix Bourgade 54, Wickenburg 32

Phoenix Thunderbird 55, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 20

Pima 61, Bisbee 28

Sierra Vista Buena 57, Tucson Sabino 24

St. Michael 58, Ash Fork 17

Tombstone 50, Willcox 44

Vista Grande 51, Phoenix Cortez 21

Yuma Cibola 100, San Luis 8

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

