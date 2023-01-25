Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bagdad 25, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 22
Benson 63, Morenci 37
Bullhead City Mohave 45, Flagstaff 20
Coolidge 57, Florence 46
Elfrida Valley 40, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 9
Flagstaff Coconino 44, Prescott 30
Gilbert Christian 46, Ben Franklin 16
Gilbert Mesquite 67, Phoenix St. Mary’s 22
Glendale Prep 48, Basis Charter Phoenix 38
Joseph City 38, Ft. Thomas 37
Kingman Academy of Learning 39, St John Paul II 24
Miami 62, Gilbert Classical Academy 15
Phoenix Arcadia 60, Tempe Marcos de Niza 22
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 61, NFL YET College Prep Academy 22
Phoenix Bourgade 54, Wickenburg 32
Phoenix Thunderbird 55, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 20
Pima 61, Bisbee 28
Sierra Vista Buena 57, Tucson Sabino 24
St. Michael 58, Ash Fork 17
Tombstone 50, Willcox 44
Vista Grande 51, Phoenix Cortez 21
Yuma Cibola 100, San Luis 8
