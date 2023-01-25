Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 71, Oakwood Adventist Academy 12
Bob Jones 64, Austin 20
Cherokee County 52, White Plains 34
Fairview 53, Holly Pond 31
Geneva County 57, Cottonwood 55
Handley 48, Talladega 41
Huntsville 32, Albertville 21
J.U. Blacksher 38, Sweet Water 31
James Clemens 68, Florence 57
Marbury 87, Elmore County 30
Monroe County 53, Excel 23
Pell City 46, Woodlawn 40
Plainview 73, Sand Rock 46
Samson 60, Wicksburg 30
Skyline 69, Athens Bible 25
Tallassee 37, Valley 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/