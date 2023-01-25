AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 71, Oakwood Adventist Academy 12

Bob Jones 64, Austin 20

Cherokee County 52, White Plains 34

Fairview 53, Holly Pond 31

Geneva County 57, Cottonwood 55

Handley 48, Talladega 41

Huntsville 32, Albertville 21

J.U. Blacksher 38, Sweet Water 31

James Clemens 68, Florence 57

Marbury 87, Elmore County 30

Monroe County 53, Excel 23

Pell City 46, Woodlawn 40

Plainview 73, Sand Rock 46

Samson 60, Wicksburg 30

Skyline 69, Athens Bible 25

Tallassee 37, Valley 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

