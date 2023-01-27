Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Calais 53, Machias 39
Cape Elizabeth 43, Freeport 41
Dirigo 50, Mt. Abram 37
Gray-New Gloucester 41, Yarmouth 32
Kennebunk 50, Noble 25
Lake Region 49, Poland Regional/Whittier 14
Lewiston 52, Morse 23
Maranacook Community 40, Leavitt Area 31
Nokomis Regional 53, Skowhegan Area 51
Old Orchard Beach 65, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 31
Sanford 52, Gorham 41
Searsport District 30, George Stevens 26
Waynflete 46, St. Dominic Regional 18
Wells 49, Greely 43
York 54, Fryeburg Academy 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/