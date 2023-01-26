Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bullitt East 54, Southwestern 38
Cooper 65, Lou. Assumption 32
Cordia 49, Jackson City 38
Cov. Holy Cross 71, Leslie Co. 38
Danville 70, Lou. Portland Christian 35
Lewis Co. 79, Elliott Co. 50
Lex. Lafayette 48, Lex. Christian 32
Lou. DuPont Manual 45, Bullitt Central 12
Lou. Valley 66, Riverside Christian 31
Model 39, Eminence 32
Owen Co. 30, Berea 25
Pikeville 76, Carlisle Co. 23
Whitefield Academy 49, Menifee Co. 36
___
