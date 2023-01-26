AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bullitt East 54, Southwestern 38

Cooper 65, Lou. Assumption 32

Cordia 49, Jackson City 38

Cov. Holy Cross 71, Leslie Co. 38

Danville 70, Lou. Portland Christian 35

Lewis Co. 79, Elliott Co. 50

Lex. Lafayette 48, Lex. Christian 32

Lou. DuPont Manual 45, Bullitt Central 12

Lou. Valley 66, Riverside Christian 31

Model 39, Eminence 32

Owen Co. 30, Berea 25

Pikeville 76, Carlisle Co. 23

Whitefield Academy 49, Menifee Co. 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

