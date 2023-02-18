Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brighton 74, East 32
Bryce Valley 45, Water Canyon 23
Cedar Valley 61, Hillcrest 27
Cottonwood 55, Uintah 45
Highland 68, Park City 40
Jordan 38, Timpview 34
Lehi 54, Timpanogos 48
Milford 56, Escalante 39
Mountain View 57, Orem 43
Olympus 50, Murray 38
Payson 42, Stansbury 36
Pleasant Grove 61, Corner Canyon 50
Salem Hills 54, Spanish Fork 42
Skyridge 58, American Fork 35
Springville 57, Provo 38
Wasatch 54, Maple Mountain 40
Wayne 45, Valley 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/