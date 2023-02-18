AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brighton 74, East 32

Bryce Valley 45, Water Canyon 23

Cedar Valley 61, Hillcrest 27

Cottonwood 55, Uintah 45

Highland 68, Park City 40

Jordan 38, Timpview 34

Lehi 54, Timpanogos 48

Milford 56, Escalante 39

Mountain View 57, Orem 43

Olympus 50, Murray 38

Payson 42, Stansbury 36

Pleasant Grove 61, Corner Canyon 50

Salem Hills 54, Spanish Fork 42

Skyridge 58, American Fork 35

Springville 57, Provo 38

Wasatch 54, Maple Mountain 40

Wayne 45, Valley 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

