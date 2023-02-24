AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Century 59, Minot 53

NDHSAA Playoffs=

Class B=

Championship=

Region 5=

Garrison 70, Shiloh 58

Region 6=

Rugby 48, Our Redeemer’s 41

Region 7=

Bowman County 70, Grant County/Mott-Regent 55

Region 8=

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 63, Tioga 41

Semifinal=

Region 2=

May-Port CG 58, Hatton-Northwood 45

Thompson 49, Grafton 39

Region 3=

Edgeley/K-M 55, Carrington 49

Linton/HMB 47, Kidder County 36

Region 4=

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 52, North Prairie 42

New Rockford-Sheyenne 44, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 35

Region 5=

Central McLean 67, Washburn 20

Region 6=

Bottineau 60, South Prairie-Max Co-op 34

Region 7=

Beulah 57, Glen Ullin-Hebron 53

Region 8=

New Town 47, Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 41, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.