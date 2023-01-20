Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beulah 62, Richardton-Taylor 48
Bowman County 60, Grant County/Mott-Regent 44
Carrington 59, Oakes 48
Edgeley/K-M 54, LaMoure/L-M 50
Kindred 57, Maple River 36
Moorhead, Minn. 55, Fargo North 36
New England 44, Hazen 37
New Rockford-Sheyenne 54, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 23
Northern Cass 54, Enderlin 29
Sargent County 78, Richland 30
Sheyenne 72, Valley City 54
Shiloh 58, New Salem-Almont 27
Tri-State 58, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 57
Washburn 55, Wilton-Wing 18
West Fargo 100, Devils Lake 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/