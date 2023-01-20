AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beulah 62, Richardton-Taylor 48

Bowman County 60, Grant County/Mott-Regent 44

Carrington 59, Oakes 48

Edgeley/K-M 54, LaMoure/L-M 50

Kindred 57, Maple River 36

Moorhead, Minn. 55, Fargo North 36

New England 44, Hazen 37

New Rockford-Sheyenne 54, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 23

Northern Cass 54, Enderlin 29

Sargent County 78, Richland 30

Sheyenne 72, Valley City 54

Shiloh 58, New Salem-Almont 27

Tri-State 58, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 57

Washburn 55, Wilton-Wing 18

West Fargo 100, Devils Lake 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.