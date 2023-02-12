Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Harwood Union 41, Colchester 40
Hazen Union 51, Blue Mountain Union 40
Lyndon Institute 52, U-32 45
Mount Mansfield Union 68, Essex 55
North Country Union 53, Burlington 46
Richford 42, Milton 34
Rutland 45, Middlebury Union 41
Spaulding 49, Lamoille Union 42
St. Johnsbury Academy 62, Brattleboro 42
West Rutland 81, Rivendell, N.H. 25
White River Valley 51, Bellows Falls Union 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/