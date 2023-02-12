AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Harwood Union 41, Colchester 40

Hazen Union 51, Blue Mountain Union 40

Lyndon Institute 52, U-32 45

Mount Mansfield Union 68, Essex 55

North Country Union 53, Burlington 46

Richford 42, Milton 34

Rutland 45, Middlebury Union 41

Spaulding 49, Lamoille Union 42

St. Johnsbury Academy 62, Brattleboro 42

West Rutland 81, Rivendell, N.H. 25

White River Valley 51, Bellows Falls Union 20

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

