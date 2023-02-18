Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington Memorial 52, Mid Vermont Christian School 17
Burlington 47, Mount Mansfield Union 44
Long Trail 51, Twin Valley 16
Middlebury Union 56, Vergennes Union 40
North Country Union 39, Colchester 24
Rutland 47, Mount Anthony Union 25
Springfield 53, Otter Valley Union 23
Stowe 0, Blue Mountain Union 0
West Rutland 65, Leland & Gray Union 29
Williamstown 0, Thetford Academy 0
Windsor 61, Woodstock Union 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Champlain Valley Union vs. Essex, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/