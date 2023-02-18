AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington Memorial 52, Mid Vermont Christian School 17

Burlington 47, Mount Mansfield Union 44

Long Trail 51, Twin Valley 16

Middlebury Union 56, Vergennes Union 40

North Country Union 39, Colchester 24

Rutland 47, Mount Anthony Union 25

Springfield 53, Otter Valley Union 23

Stowe 0, Blue Mountain Union 0

West Rutland 65, Leland & Gray Union 29

Williamstown 0, Thetford Academy 0

Windsor 61, Woodstock Union 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Champlain Valley Union vs. Essex, ccd.

