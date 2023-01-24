Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bend 45, Caldera 41
Clackamas 87, Gresham 13
Crescent Valley 60, West Albany 40
Crosshill Christian 52, C.S. Lewis 25
Faith Bible 43, Gaston 36
Gervais 48, Damascus Christian 41
McNary 62, Sprague 42
Mountain View 57, Redmond 31
Newport 48, Tillamook 40
Pleasant Hill 56, Siuslaw 11
Silverton 49, McKay 35
Southwest Christian 52, Columbia Christian 26
St. Paul 71, Perrydale 7
Summit 58, Ridgeview 43
West Salem 69, North Salem 27
___
