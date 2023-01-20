AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 44, Santiam Christian 35

Beaverton 54, Aloha 12

Blanchet Catholic 47, Culver 24

Central 56, McKay 25

Crow 50, McKenzie 24

Forest Grove 59, Century 49

Jesuit 56, Southridge 20

Joseph 45, Imbler 33

Newberg 71, Liberty 58

Redmond 72, Bend 29

Salem Academy 42, Regis 29

South Salem 60, North Salem 28

Sunset 30, Westview 29

West Salem 60, McNary 30

Western Christian High School 43, Colton 21

Willamette Valley Christian 24, Perrydale 14

Willamina 56, Kennedy 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rogue Valley Adventist vs. Prospect, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

