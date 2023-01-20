Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 44, Santiam Christian 35
Beaverton 54, Aloha 12
Blanchet Catholic 47, Culver 24
Central 56, McKay 25
Crow 50, McKenzie 24
Forest Grove 59, Century 49
Jesuit 56, Southridge 20
Joseph 45, Imbler 33
Newberg 71, Liberty 58
Redmond 72, Bend 29
Salem Academy 42, Regis 29
South Salem 60, North Salem 28
Sunset 30, Westview 29
West Salem 60, McNary 30
Western Christian High School 43, Colton 21
Willamette Valley Christian 24, Perrydale 14
Willamina 56, Kennedy 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rogue Valley Adventist vs. Prospect, ccd.
___
