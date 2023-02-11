AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver 70, San Juan Blanding 36

Canyon View 60, Grand County 23

Cedar Valley 60, Payson 56

Cottonwood 57, Tooele 43

Fremont 71, Clearfield 31

Highland 81, East 35

Kanab 59, Enterprise 42

Layton 47, Weber 39

Lehi 53, Mountain View 42

Lone Peak, Mont. 59, American Fork 21

Olympus 61, Park City 25

Parowan 51, South Sevier 50

Provo 51, Spanish Fork 38

Rich County 56, Altamont 24

Salem Hills 56, Maple Mountain 42

Skyline 48, Murray 38

Skyridge 75, Corner Canyon 63

Springville 60, Wasatch 37

Stansbury 44, Uintah 42

Syracuse 59, Farmington 50

Tabiona 51, Manila 34

Timpanogos 55, Orem 20

Timpview 77, Alta 22

West 72, Taylorsville 53

Westlake 50, Pleasant Grove 38

Whitehorse 58, Pinnacle 13

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

