AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethlehem Liberty 44, Pocono Mountain West 39

Fels 53, Roxborough 36

Penn Charter 53, Friends Central 40

Shade 43, Southern Fulton 41

Westtown 69, Germantown Academy 33

Windber 45, Everett 32

Class 5A District I=

Playback=

Upper Moreland 53, West Chester East 41

Class 6A District 1=

Perkiomen Valley 48, Neshaminy 27

PIAA Class 1A District III=

Consolation Semifinal=

Harrisburg Christian 41, Greenwood 36

Consolation=

Harrisburg Academy 29, Veritas Academy 25

Semifinal=

Linville Hill 45, High Point 27

Mount Calvary 39, Christian School of York 29

PIAA Class 2A District II=

Semifinal=

Montrose 46, Scranton Holy Cross 28

Old Forge 49, Lackawanna Trail 47

PIAA Class 2A District IV=

Line Mountain 47, Northeast Bradford 35

PIAA Class 3A District III=

Semifinal=

Columbia 53, Pequea Valley 15

Lancaster Catholic 62, York Catholic 35

PIAA Class 3A District IV=

Loyalsock 59, Troy 45

Mount Carmel 62, Warrior Run 25

ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Columbia 67, Towanda 32

Quarterfinals=

Bloomsburg 68, Hughesville 43

PIAA Class 4A District II=

Semifinal=

Scranton Prep 45, Nanticoke Area 26

Wyoming Area 35, Valley View 31

PIAA Class 4A District III=

Quarterfinal=

Berks Catholic 52, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 28

Delone 39, Camp Hill Trinity 25

Sports

  • MLB catchers wary of looming robo umps amid rules changes

  • In NIL-era first, NCAA gives Miami probation for violation

  • Padres slugger Machado draws first pitch clock violation

  • Giannis exits early with knee issue; Bucks rip Heat 128-99

    • Eastern York 59, James Buchanan 57

    Wyomissing 51, Middletown 38

    PIAA Class 5A District I=

    Bayard Rustin High School 46, Gwynedd Mercy 24

    Semifinal=

    Villa Maria 44, Bishop Shanahan 35

    PIAA Class 5A District III=

    Quarterfinal=

    Greencastle Antrim 49, Susquehannock 33

    Mechanicsburg 22, Lower Dauphin 19

    Northern York 48, West York 34

    York Suburban 44, Manheim Central 40

    PIAA Class 6A District II=

    Semifinal=

    Williamsport 54, Hazleton Area 37

    PIAA Class 6A District VI=

    Sub-Regional=

    Altoona 61, Mifflin County 35

    WPIAL Class 2A=

    Consolation=

    Greensburg Central Catholic 68, Brentwood 42

    Serra Catholic 50, Chartiers-Houston High School 24

    WPIAL Class 3A=

    Consolation=

    Keystone Oaks 51, Mohawk 33

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 41, Waynesburg Central 27

    WPIAL Class 4A=

    Semifinal=

    Blackhawk 63, Belle Vernon 45

    Highlands 43, Elizabeth Forward 27

    Pittsburgh North Catholic 55, Beaver Area 19

    Quaker Valley 52, Knoch 39

    WPIAL Class 5A=

    Semifinal=

    McKeesport 55, Hampton 44

    Oakland Catholic 63, Mars 42

    South Fayette 70, Penn-Trafford 49

    Woodland Hills 51, Trinity 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.