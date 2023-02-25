Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethlehem Liberty 44, Pocono Mountain West 39
Fels 53, Roxborough 36
Penn Charter 53, Friends Central 40
Shade 43, Southern Fulton 41
Westtown 69, Germantown Academy 33
Windber 45, Everett 32
Class 5A District I=
Playback=
Upper Moreland 53, West Chester East 41
Class 6A District 1=
Perkiomen Valley 48, Neshaminy 27
PIAA Class 1A District III=
Consolation Semifinal=
Harrisburg Christian 41, Greenwood 36
Consolation=
Harrisburg Academy 29, Veritas Academy 25
Semifinal=
Linville Hill 45, High Point 27
Mount Calvary 39, Christian School of York 29
PIAA Class 2A District II=
Semifinal=
Montrose 46, Scranton Holy Cross 28
Old Forge 49, Lackawanna Trail 47
PIAA Class 2A District IV=
Line Mountain 47, Northeast Bradford 35
PIAA Class 3A District III=
Semifinal=
Columbia 53, Pequea Valley 15
Lancaster Catholic 62, York Catholic 35
PIAA Class 3A District IV=
Loyalsock 59, Troy 45
Mount Carmel 62, Warrior Run 25
Southern Columbia 67, Towanda 32
Quarterfinals=
Bloomsburg 68, Hughesville 43
PIAA Class 4A District II=
Semifinal=
Scranton Prep 45, Nanticoke Area 26
Wyoming Area 35, Valley View 31
PIAA Class 4A District III=
Quarterfinal=
Berks Catholic 52, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 28
Delone 39, Camp Hill Trinity 25
Eastern York 59, James Buchanan 57
Wyomissing 51, Middletown 38
PIAA Class 5A District I=
Bayard Rustin High School 46, Gwynedd Mercy 24
Semifinal=
Villa Maria 44, Bishop Shanahan 35
PIAA Class 5A District III=
Quarterfinal=
Greencastle Antrim 49, Susquehannock 33
Mechanicsburg 22, Lower Dauphin 19
Northern York 48, West York 34
York Suburban 44, Manheim Central 40
PIAA Class 6A District II=
Semifinal=
Williamsport 54, Hazleton Area 37
PIAA Class 6A District VI=
Sub-Regional=
Altoona 61, Mifflin County 35
WPIAL Class 2A=
Consolation=
Greensburg Central Catholic 68, Brentwood 42
Serra Catholic 50, Chartiers-Houston High School 24
WPIAL Class 3A=
Consolation=
Keystone Oaks 51, Mohawk 33
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 41, Waynesburg Central 27
WPIAL Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Blackhawk 63, Belle Vernon 45
Highlands 43, Elizabeth Forward 27
Pittsburgh North Catholic 55, Beaver Area 19
Quaker Valley 52, Knoch 39
WPIAL Class 5A=
Semifinal=
McKeesport 55, Hampton 44
Oakland Catholic 63, Mars 42
South Fayette 70, Penn-Trafford 49
Woodland Hills 51, Trinity 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/