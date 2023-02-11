Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgewater-Emery 53, Pine Ridge 35
Canistota 55, Chester 46
Canton 56, Garretson 38
Castlewood 55, Elkton-Lake Benton 40
Dakota Valley 49, Dell Rapids 34
DeSmet 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50
Deubrook 39, Colman-Egan 34
Dupree 60, Stanley County 39
Edgemont 77, Oelrichs 49
Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Beresford 28
Ethan 55, Avon 26
Faulkton 42, Langford 26
Flandreau 58, Belle Fourche 39
Gregory 50, Scotland 38
Hamlin 63, Viborg-Hurley 46
Hanson 57, Kimball/White Lake 27
Harding County 48, New England, N.D. 38
Harrisburg 38, Rapid City Central 26
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 51, Faith 43
Hot Springs 39, Sturgis Brown 36
Howard 48, Jones County 35
Ipswich 44, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
Lyman 44, McCook Central/Montrose 40
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Corsica/Stickney 36
Northwestern 63, North Central Co-Op 45
Pierre 84, Bismarck, N.D. 76
Platte-Geddes 64, Bon Homme 47
Rapid City Christian 52, Red Cloud 46
Rapid City Stevens 50, Yankton 49
Redfield 43, Groton Area 34
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Highmore-Harrold 35
Sioux Falls Christian 37, St. Thomas More 32
Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Brookings 36
Sioux Falls Washington 41, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 36
Tea Area 66, Lennox 51
Timber Lake 63, Newell 54
Vermillion 64, Irene-Wakonda 23
Wagner 77, Chamberlain 33
Wall 58, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46
Watertown 67, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50
Waubay/Summit 67, Waverly-South Shore 27
White River 47, Little Wound 20
Winner 62, McLaughlin 38
Wolsey-Wessington 71, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crazy Horse vs. Alliance, Neb., ccd.
Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/