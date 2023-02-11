AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgewater-Emery 53, Pine Ridge 35

Canistota 55, Chester 46

Canton 56, Garretson 38

Castlewood 55, Elkton-Lake Benton 40

Dakota Valley 49, Dell Rapids 34

DeSmet 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50

Deubrook 39, Colman-Egan 34

Dupree 60, Stanley County 39

Edgemont 77, Oelrichs 49

Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Beresford 28

Ethan 55, Avon 26

Faulkton 42, Langford 26

Flandreau 58, Belle Fourche 39

Gregory 50, Scotland 38

Hamlin 63, Viborg-Hurley 46

Hanson 57, Kimball/White Lake 27

Harding County 48, New England, N.D. 38

Harrisburg 38, Rapid City Central 26

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 51, Faith 43

Hot Springs 39, Sturgis Brown 36

Howard 48, Jones County 35

Ipswich 44, Sunshine Bible Academy 32

Lyman 44, McCook Central/Montrose 40

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Corsica/Stickney 36

Northwestern 63, North Central Co-Op 45

Pierre 84, Bismarck, N.D. 76

Platte-Geddes 64, Bon Homme 47

Rapid City Christian 52, Red Cloud 46

Rapid City Stevens 50, Yankton 49

Redfield 43, Groton Area 34

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Highmore-Harrold 35

Sioux Falls Christian 37, St. Thomas More 32

Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Brookings 36

Sioux Falls Washington 41, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 36

Tea Area 66, Lennox 51

Timber Lake 63, Newell 54

Vermillion 64, Irene-Wakonda 23

    • Wagner 77, Chamberlain 33

    Wall 58, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46

    Watertown 67, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50

    Waubay/Summit 67, Waverly-South Shore 27

    White River 47, Little Wound 20

    Winner 62, McLaughlin 38

    Wolsey-Wessington 71, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 40

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Crazy Horse vs. Alliance, Neb., ccd.

    Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

