Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brandon Valley 43, Yankton 25

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Alcester-Hudson 48

Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Tri-Valley 44

Ethan 75, Mitchell Christian 23

Flandreau 48, Parker 25

Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 25

Freeman 61, Canistota 43

Garretson 46, Beresford 43

Gayville-Volin 58, Canton 25

Hamlin 52, Sisseton 43

Harrisburg 36, Brookings 29

Irene-Wakonda 39, Freeman Academy/Marion 30

James Valley Christian 35, Miller 28

Leola/Frederick 42, Faulkton 32

Lower Brule 81, Crazy Horse 9

Marty Indian 54, Flandreau Indian 27

McCook Central/Montrose 55, Chester 37

Milbank 65, Deuel 41

Omaha Nation, Neb. 72, Takini 34

Parkston 44, Lennox 39

Potter County 53, North Central Co-Op 38

Rapid City Christian 73, Hot Springs 29

Redfield 51, Clark/Willow Lake 47

Sioux Falls Christian 60, Dakota Valley 48

Sioux Falls Jefferson 52, Sioux Falls Washington 47

Sioux Valley 57, Baltic 33

Spearfish 49, Rapid City Central 35

St. Thomas More 56, Sturgis Brown 10

Sully Buttes 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 42

Todd County 63, Pine Ridge 34

Vermillion 51, Dell Rapids 22

Viborg-Hurley 52, Centerville 41

Wagner 68, Scotland 26

Wessington Springs 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45

Wolsey-Wessington 77, Highmore-Harrold 51

