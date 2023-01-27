Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brandon Valley 43, Yankton 25
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Alcester-Hudson 48
Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Tri-Valley 44
Ethan 75, Mitchell Christian 23
Flandreau 48, Parker 25
Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 25
Freeman 61, Canistota 43
Garretson 46, Beresford 43
Gayville-Volin 58, Canton 25
Hamlin 52, Sisseton 43
Harrisburg 36, Brookings 29
Irene-Wakonda 39, Freeman Academy/Marion 30
James Valley Christian 35, Miller 28
Leola/Frederick 42, Faulkton 32
Lower Brule 81, Crazy Horse 9
Marty Indian 54, Flandreau Indian 27
McCook Central/Montrose 55, Chester 37
Milbank 65, Deuel 41
Omaha Nation, Neb. 72, Takini 34
Parkston 44, Lennox 39
Potter County 53, North Central Co-Op 38
Rapid City Christian 73, Hot Springs 29
Redfield 51, Clark/Willow Lake 47
Sioux Falls Christian 60, Dakota Valley 48
Sioux Falls Jefferson 52, Sioux Falls Washington 47
Sioux Valley 57, Baltic 33
Spearfish 49, Rapid City Central 35
St. Thomas More 56, Sturgis Brown 10
Sully Buttes 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 42
Todd County 63, Pine Ridge 34
Vermillion 51, Dell Rapids 22
Viborg-Hurley 52, Centerville 41
Wagner 68, Scotland 26
Wessington Springs 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45
Wolsey-Wessington 77, Highmore-Harrold 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/