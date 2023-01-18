AP NEWS
    Tuesday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Tiospa Zina Tribal 34

    Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67, Corsica/Stickney 47

    Arlington 56, Colman-Egan 44

    Belle Fourche 49, Hill City 26

    Burke 49, Platte-Geddes 39

    Canistota 35, Freeman Academy/Marion 30

    Centerville 56, Freeman 43

    Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Castlewood 50, OT

    Ethan 72, Menno 17

    Faulkton 54, Aberdeen Christian 22

    Flandreau 61, Deuel 22

    Florence/Henry 58, Webster 16

    Great Plains Lutheran 49, Waverly-South Shore 12

    Hamlin 64, DeSmet 35

    Harrisburg 40, Sioux Falls Washington 39

    Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

    Howard 58, Hanson 55

    Huron 50, Brookings 40

    Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 51, Highmore-Harrold 46

    Jones County 51, Colome 17

    Lennox 59, Parker 27

    Leola/Frederick 36, Ellendale, N.D. 30

    Mitchell 54, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 37

    Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Redfield 36

    Pierre 61, Douglas 19

    Rapid City Stevens 69, Sturgis Brown 26

    Scotland 43, Irene-Wakonda 27

    Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Yankton 45

    Sioux Valley 84, Chester 65

    Vermillion 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 46

    Wagner 75, O’Neill, Neb. 27

    Wakpala 51, McIntosh 36

    Watertown 55, Tea Area 36

    Wessington Springs 47, James Valley Christian 37

    Wolsey-Wessington 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43

    ___

