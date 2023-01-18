Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Tiospa Zina Tribal 34
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67, Corsica/Stickney 47
Arlington 56, Colman-Egan 44
Belle Fourche 49, Hill City 26
Burke 49, Platte-Geddes 39
Canistota 35, Freeman Academy/Marion 30
Centerville 56, Freeman 43
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Castlewood 50, OT
Ethan 72, Menno 17
Faulkton 54, Aberdeen Christian 22
Flandreau 61, Deuel 22
Florence/Henry 58, Webster 16
Great Plains Lutheran 49, Waverly-South Shore 12
Hamlin 64, DeSmet 35
Harrisburg 40, Sioux Falls Washington 39
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 20
Howard 58, Hanson 55
Huron 50, Brookings 40
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 51, Highmore-Harrold 46
Jones County 51, Colome 17
Lennox 59, Parker 27
Leola/Frederick 36, Ellendale, N.D. 30
Mitchell 54, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 37
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Redfield 36
Pierre 61, Douglas 19
Rapid City Stevens 69, Sturgis Brown 26
Scotland 43, Irene-Wakonda 27
Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Yankton 45
Sioux Valley 84, Chester 65
Vermillion 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 46
Wagner 75, O’Neill, Neb. 27
Wakpala 51, McIntosh 36
Watertown 55, Tea Area 36
Wessington Springs 47, James Valley Christian 37
Wolsey-Wessington 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/