    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Rapid City Stevens 54, Sioux Falls Lincoln 43

    Sioux Falls Washington 51, Rapid City Central 38

    Spearfish 39, Brookings 33

    Sturgis Brown 44, Yankton 42

    SDHSAA Playoffs=

    Class A Region 1=

    Aberdeen Roncalli 45, Redfield 32

    Groton Area 55, Waubay/Summit 27

    Milbank 57, Webster 39

    Sisseton 83, Tiospa Zina Tribal 46

    Class A Region 3=

    Garretson 44, West Central 43

    Sioux Falls Christian 69, Tri-Valley 29

    Class A Region 4=

    Lennox 53, Canton 22

    Class A Region 5=

    Parkston 62, Hanson 56

    Wagner 73, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36

    Class A Region 8=

    Rapid City Christian 66, Belle Fourche 49

    St. Thomas More 42, Hill City 26

    Class B Region 1=

    Leola/Frederick 50, Aberdeen Christian 13

    Northwestern 67, Wilmot 47

    Class B Region 5=

    Corsica/Stickney 45, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38

    Wessington Springs 66, Gregory 50

    Class B Region 7=

    Wall 62, White River 55

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

