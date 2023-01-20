Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clark/Willow Lake 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 31
Hamlin 56, Redfield 14
Highmore-Harrold 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 22
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 70, Hitchcock-Tulare 51
Leola/Frederick 46, Northwestern 38
Milbank 40, Groton Area 33
Rapid City Christian 69, Hill City 45
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42, James Valley Christian 37
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Marshall, Minn. 50
Sisseton 59, Webster 25
Timber Lake 60, McIntosh 14
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40, Mitchell Christian 30
Warner 53, Potter County 39
Waubay/Summit 46, Aberdeen Christian 17
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Wessington Springs 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield, Iowa vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ccd.
___
