Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clark/Willow Lake 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 31

Hamlin 56, Redfield 14

Highmore-Harrold 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 70, Hitchcock-Tulare 51

Leola/Frederick 46, Northwestern 38

Milbank 40, Groton Area 33

Rapid City Christian 69, Hill City 45

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42, James Valley Christian 37

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39

Sioux Falls Washington 63, Marshall, Minn. 50

Sisseton 59, Webster 25

Timber Lake 60, McIntosh 14

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40, Mitchell Christian 30

Warner 53, Potter County 39

Waubay/Summit 46, Aberdeen Christian 17

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Wessington Springs 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akron-Westfield, Iowa vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ccd.

