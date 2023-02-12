Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alcester-Hudson 39, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 37
Brandon Valley 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 50
Canton 68, Madison 41
Corsica/Stickney 60, Burke 37
DeSmet 58, Deuel 34
Deubrook 77, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
Flandreau 59, Clark/Willow Lake 34
Florence/Henry 51, Belle Fourche 47
Gayville-Volin 58, Colome 29
Harrisburg 55, Rapid City Stevens 40
Marty Indian 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 42
Mobridge-Pollock 53, Groton Area 44
Newell 69, Tiospaye Topa 47
Platte-Geddes 47, Baltic 41
Rapid City Central 73, Yankton 35
Sioux Valley 60, Parker 33
Webster 59, Leola/Frederick 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/