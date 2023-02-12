AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alcester-Hudson 39, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 37

Brandon Valley 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 50

Canton 68, Madison 41

Corsica/Stickney 60, Burke 37

DeSmet 58, Deuel 34

Deubrook 77, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38

Flandreau 59, Clark/Willow Lake 34

Florence/Henry 51, Belle Fourche 47

Gayville-Volin 58, Colome 29

Harrisburg 55, Rapid City Stevens 40

Marty Indian 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 42

Mobridge-Pollock 53, Groton Area 44

Newell 69, Tiospaye Topa 47

Platte-Geddes 47, Baltic 41

Rapid City Central 73, Yankton 35

Sioux Valley 60, Parker 33

Webster 59, Leola/Frederick 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

