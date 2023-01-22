Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Asotin 46, Kettle Falls 42
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 63, Mead 36
Curtis 62, North Creek 57
Eastside Catholic 75, Ballard 45
Friday Harbor 37, Granite Falls 26
Interlake 73, Lindbergh 12
Kamiakin 49, Chiawana 48
Kennewick 74, Hermiston, Ore. 69
Napavine 64, Elma 27
Neah Bay 78, Tulalip Heritage 13
Newport-Bellevue 58, Kennedy 31
Orcas Island 56, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 4
Royal 46, Naches Valley 42
Shorewood 54, Mariner 41
Snohomish 57, Archbishop Murphy 46
Walla Walla 66, Hanford 60
West Seattle 64, Blanchet 37
Zillah 73, Kiona-Benton 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/