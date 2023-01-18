AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 63, Ogden 21

Akron-Westfield 60, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 48

Alta-Aurelia 67, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49

Ankeny 61, Dallas Center-Grimes 44

Ankeny Centennial 40, Valley Community, Elgin 34

Ankeny Christian Academy 49, Moravia 31

Atlantic 46, Red Oak 19

Ballard 64, Bondurant Farrar 30

Baxter 43, BCLUW, Conrad 21

Beckman, Dyersville 47, Camanche 9

Burlington 56, Davenport, West 29

Calamus-Wheatland 54, Easton Valley 22

Cedar Falls 54, Iowa City High 38

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 72, Dubuque, Hempstead 44

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 66, Dubuque, Senior 62

Central Decatur, Leon 53, Bedford 36

Central Elkader 75, West Central, Maynard 27

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, Sheldon 27

Chariton 47, Centerville 40

Cherokee, Washington 67, Spencer 36

Clarinda 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 30

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18

Colo-NESCO 54, Meskwaki Settlement School 42

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Sioux City, North 30

Des Moines, Roosevelt 67, Fort Dodge 53

Diagonal 51, Orient-Macksburg 32

Dike-New Hartford 54, Denver 18

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 56, Waukee 40

East Buchanan, Winthrop 73, Starmont 20

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Eldon Cardinal 26

English Valleys, North English 54, Tri-County, Thornburg 52

    • Fremont Mills, Tabor 69, Essex 18

    Galesburg Christian High School, Ill. 43, Morning Star 27

    Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, South O’Brien, Paullina 21

    Hudson 60, Oelwein 37

    Humboldt 68, Iowa Falls-Alden 53

    Iowa City Liberty High School 63, Linn-Mar, Marion 57

    Iowa City West 74, Fort Madison 26

    Johnston 74, Urbandale 29

    Keokuk 58, Washington 35

    Keota 49, Belle Plaine 36

    Knoxville 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 44

    Lamoni 43, Moulton-Udell 15

    Lewis Central 52, Denison-Schleswig 22

    Logan-Magnolia 59, Missouri Valley 35

    Lone Tree 71, Hillcrest Academy 29

    Lynnville-Sully 72, B-G-M 26

    MOC-Floyd Valley 63, Boyden-Hull 31

    MVAOCOU 61, Lawton-Bronson 47

    Maquoketa 81, Anamosa 36

    Marion 81, Independence 41

    Marshalltown 57, Des Moines, East 28

    Mediapolis 64, Holy Trinity 58

    Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46, West Branch 37

    Midland, Wyoming 58, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 38

    Montezuma 62, H-L-V, Victor 20

    Monticello 48, Bellevue 36

    Mount Ayr 45, Lenox 28

    New Hampton 66, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 58

    Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Nashua-Plainfield 26

    Nodaway Valley 81, Southwest Valley 37

    North Linn, Troy Mills 77, Edgewood-Colesburg 32

    North Polk, Alleman 59, Carroll 41

    North Union 62, Forest City 48

    Northeast, Goose Lake 53, Cascade,Western Dubuque 31

    Osage 49, Saint Ansgar 38

    Ottumwa 42, Waterloo, East 23

    PAC-LM 58, South Central Calhoun 49

    PCM, Monroe 49, Saydel 39

    Pekin 45, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24

    Pella 63, Des Moines Christian 39

    Regina, Iowa City 74, Wilton 34

    Ridge View 66, Siouxland Christian 13

    Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, LeMars 36

    Shenandoah 38, Creston 35

    Sigourney 37, Iowa Valley, Marengo 30

    Sioux Center 65, Rock Valley 28

    Sioux City, West 66, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28

    Solon 56, Mount Vernon 50

    South Hamilton, Jewell 73, Greene County 20

    St. Mary’s, Remsen 51, Trinity Christian High School 25

    Underwood 49, Riverside, Oakland 15

    Union Community, LaPorte City 36, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28

    Waterloo, West 73, Cedar Rapids Xavier 50

    Wayne, Corydon 42, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 29

    West Bend-Mallard 59, East Sac County 54

    West Hancock, Britt 24, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9

    West Lyon, Inwood 49, Okoboji, Milford 36

    Westwood, Sloan 52, OA-BCIG 28

    Winfield-Mount Union 61, WACO, Wayland 40

    Winterset 46, Boone 40

    Woodbine 68, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 19

    Woodward-Granger 58, Madrid 30

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Collins-Maxwell vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.

    Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars vs. West Sioux, ppd. to Jan 19th.

    North Cedar, Stanwood vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

