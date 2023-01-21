Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 63, Lugoff-Elgin 35
Aiken 29, South Aiken 8
Camden 83, Marlboro County 26
Clover 55, Fort Mill 45
Dorchester Academy 40, Andrew Jackson Academy 34
Fort Dorchester 50, West Ashley 11
Gaffney 48, Dorman 42
Goose Creek 42, Wando 37
Latta 50, Green Sea Floyds 10
Lower Richland 64, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21
Mid-Carolina 52, Abbeville 28
North Augusta 62, Midland Valley 8
Northwood Academy 60, Pinewood Prep 33
Pickens 54, Easley 47
South Florence 59, West Florence 8
Spartanburg 60, Boiling Springs 50
Summerville 54, Ashley Ridge 35
T.L. Hanna 65, Woodmont 59
W.J. Keenan 59, Gray Collegiate Academy 47
Waccamaw 32, Dillon 30
Wilson 43, Hartsville 31
Woodruff 70, Union County 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/