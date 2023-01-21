AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 63, Lugoff-Elgin 35

Aiken 29, South Aiken 8

Camden 83, Marlboro County 26

Clover 55, Fort Mill 45

Dorchester Academy 40, Andrew Jackson Academy 34

Fort Dorchester 50, West Ashley 11

Gaffney 48, Dorman 42

Goose Creek 42, Wando 37

Latta 50, Green Sea Floyds 10

Lower Richland 64, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21

Mid-Carolina 52, Abbeville 28

North Augusta 62, Midland Valley 8

Northwood Academy 60, Pinewood Prep 33

Pickens 54, Easley 47

South Florence 59, West Florence 8

Spartanburg 60, Boiling Springs 50

Summerville 54, Ashley Ridge 35

T.L. Hanna 65, Woodmont 59

W.J. Keenan 59, Gray Collegiate Academy 47

Waccamaw 32, Dillon 30

Wilson 43, Hartsville 31

Woodruff 70, Union County 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.