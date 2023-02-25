AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 57, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 45

Alexandria 65, Brainerd 51

Anoka 54, Champlin Park 48

Austin 73, Faribault 55

Becker 84, St. Francis 31

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 78, Osakis 41

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 79, Orono 63

Blackduck 89, Kelliher/Northome 38

Blaine 64, Osseo 40

Bloomington Jefferson 61, St. Louis Park 58

Breckenridge 60, Crookston 46

Burnsville 79, Rosemount 62

Centennial 59, Andover 34

Chaska 73, Waconia 52

Cloquet 77, Hibbing 51

Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Mounds View 53

Cromwell 53, Braham 28

Crosby-Ironton 73, Minnehaha Academy 68

Delano 60, Holy Family Catholic 50

East Ridge 56, Park (Cottage Grove) 37

Eden Prairie 71, Edina 31

Elk River 64, Park Center 45

Ely 69, South Ridge 52

Fertile-Beltrami 49, Red Lake County 37

Floodwood 75, North Woods 64

Forest Lake 53, Woodbury 49

Frazee 60, East Grand Forks 51

Glencoe-Silver Lake 85, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 12

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 55, Win-E-Mac 19

Grand Rapids 73, Duluth Denfeld 29

Hancock 85, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 73

Hastings 60, Simley 29

Hill-Murray 47, Tartan 22

Holdingford 58, Maple Lake 23

Hopkins 107, Buffalo 25

Hutchinson 81, Mound Westonka 66

Jordan 47, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 38

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 54, Maple River 46

    • Lakeville South 51, Eastview 47

    Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 48, Benson 46, OT

    Mahtomedi 72, North St. Paul 40

    Mankato East 70, Red Wing 62

    Maple Grove 79, Robbinsdale Armstrong 61

    Maranatha Christian 86, Concordia Academy 45

    Mayer Lutheran 68, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 60

    Mayer-Lutheran 68, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 60

    Minnetonka 76, St. Michael-Albertville 55

    Monticello 60, Big Lake 21

    Mounds Park Academy 68, St. Paul Academy 31

    New Prague 67, Chanhassen 58

    Norwood-Young America 64, Rocori 32

    Pelican Rapids 83, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 50

    Pequot Lakes 63, Park Rapids 22

    Prior Lake 52, Eagan 49

    Rochester Century 48, Rochester John Marshall 35

    Rochester Mayo 74, Northfield 60

    Rock Ridge 63, Mesabi East 50

    Rogers 78, Coon Rapids 31

    Roseville 50, Stillwater 46

    Sauk Centre 52, Menahga 40

    Sauk Rapids-Rice 46, Willmar 45

    Sebeka 48, Browerville/Eagle Valley 47

    Shakopee 53, Farmington 27

    Sibley East 57, Belle Plaine 49

    Spectrum 59, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 23

    Spring Lake Park 82, Totino-Grace 75

    St. Cloud Cathedral 56, Milaca 51

    St. Croix Lutheran 78, St. Agnes 31

    Stewartville 81, Byron 62

    Thief River Falls 53, Barnesville 45

    Tri-City United 65, St. Clair 55

    Two Harbors 78, McGregor 28

    Wayzata 80, Moorhead 20

    Winona 58, Albert Lea 36

    Zimmerman 68, Pierz 50

    Class AA=

    Section 1=

    First Round=

    Caledonia 57, Cannon Falls 43

    Rochester Lourdes 67, Lewiston-Altura 31

    Class A=

    Section 1=

    Second Round=

    Lanesboro 55, Southland 35

    Randolph 52, Mabel-Canton 27

    Rushford-Peterson 71, AC/GE 38

    Section 2=

    First Round=

    Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 59, Renville County West 45

    Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Mankato Loyola 27

    Martin County West 71, Madelia 26

    Section 3=

    Play-in=

    Dawson-Boyd 59, Lakeview 49

    Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 52, Murray County Central 37

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Minneapolis South vs. St. Paul Academy, ccd.

    St. Paul Highland Park vs. Minneapolis Edison, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.