Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 55, Portsmouth Christian 27

Bethel 53, Woodside 39

Booker T. Washington 45, Maury 14

Broadwater Academy 46, Hampton Christian 39

Broadway 63, Rockbridge County 30

Brunswick Academy 37, Southampton Academy 28

Buffalo Gap 63, Staunton 43

Cave Spring 68, Hidden Valley 37

Central - Wise 57, Honaker 34

Central of Lunenburg 37, Amelia County 31

Chancellor 83, Culpeper 67

Chatham 42, Altavista 22

Colgan 50, Freedom (W) 48

Cosby 55, Clover Hill 25

Council 68, Phelps, Ky. 61

Cumberland 47, Buckingham County 31

Deep Run 67, J.R. Tucker 36

Denbigh Baptist 27, Stone Bridge 26

Eastern View 56, Courtland 30

Elizabeth Seton, Md. 44, Paul VI Catholic High School 42

Essex 47, Westmoreland County 39

Fairfax 35, South County 34

Falls Church 62, John R. Lewis 11

Flint Hill 48, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 31

Floyd County 67, E.C. Glass 27

Forsyth Country Day, N.C. 70, Carlisle 43

Fort Chiswell 66, Giles 31

Fort Defiance 77, Waynesboro 64

GW-Danville 37, Bassett 31

Glen Allen 77, TJHS 8

Glenvar 58, Radford 46

Green Run 54, Bayside 49

Hampton 99, Denbigh 5

Hanover 59, Armstrong 19

Hayfield 66, Edison 48

Henrico 72, Atlee 22

Hickory 59, Lakeland 46

Holston 47, Northwood 22

Indian River 64, Great Bridge 51

    • James Madison 43, South Lakes 34

    James Monroe 38, Caroline 33

    James Robinson 52, Lake Braddock 38

    John Marshall 56, Hermitage 43

    Justice High School 36, TJ-Alexandria 32

    K&Q Central 41, Mathews 38

    Kellam 72, Tallwood 43

    Kempsville 55, Landstown 30

    Kenston Forest 62, Banner Christian 12

    King George 57, Spotsylvania 30

    King’s Fork High School 55, Nansemond River 48

    Lebanon 57, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 16

    Lloyd Bird 69, Powhatan 33

    Lord Botetourt 55, Staunton River 19

    Luray 54, Strasburg 43

    Magna Vista 61, Halifax County 26

    Manor High School 89, Norcom 46

    Massaponax 79, Patrick Henry-Ashland 31

    Matoaca 53, Petersburg 9

    Meridian High School 47, Brentsville 44

    Mount Vernon 76, Annandale 34

    Mountain View 48, North Stafford 41

    Nandua 61, Chincoteague 25

    Narrows 53, Covington 31

    Nelson County 56, Gretna 53

    New Covenant 42, Chatham Hall 27

    North Stafford 48, Mountain View 41

    Oakton 59, Centreville 56

    Potomac 63, Forest Park 26

    Prince Edward County 63, Randolph-Henry 20

    Prince George 68, Colonial Heights 32

    Pulaski County 61, Salem 26

    Rappahannock County 48, Clarke County 47

    Richlands 58, Marion 31

    Ridgeview 42, Union 40

    Riverbend 70, Stafford 16

    Roanoke Catholic 67, Eastern Mennonite 17

    Roanoke Valley Christian 41, Grace Christian 33

    Seton School 77, Fredericksburg Christian 22

    Skyline 56, Manassas Park 21

    Smith Mountain Lake Christian 57, Southwest Virginia Home School 54

    Spotswood 60, Turner Ashby 48

    St. Annes-Belfield 74, St. Gertrude 46

    St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 56, Bishop O’Connell 19

    St. John’s, D.C. 56, Bishop O’Connell 19

    Steward School 61, Walsingham Academy 25

    TEACH Homeschool 22, Summit Christian Academy 17

    Twin Springs 43, Castlewood 34

    Varina 54, Mechanicsville High School 51

    Virginia Academy 71, The Covenant School 44

    Virginia High 46, Graham 18

    W.T. Woodson 69, Alexandria City 16

    Warwick 40, Heritage (Newport News) 37

    West Potomac 43, West Springfield 27

    Westfield 54, Chantilly 43

    Westover Christian 56, Faith Christian-Roanoke 28

    William Campbell 40, Dan River 37

    William Fleming 66, William Byrd 20

    William Monroe 68, Warren County 32

    Wilson Memorial 42, Riverheads 37

    Woodbridge 57, Gar-Field 32

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Gloucester vs. Menchville, ppd.

    Thomas Dale vs. Meadowbrook, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

