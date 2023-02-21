AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alpena 61, Oscoda 53

Athens 58, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 29

AuGres-Sims 42, Whittemore-Prescott 25

Bark River-Harris 72, North Central 25

Bay City All Saints 58, Pinconning 15

Bellaire 17, East Jordan 13

Benton Harbor 47, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 32

Bloomingdale 66, Decatur 33

Brooklyn Columbia Central 50, Ida 37

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 58, Ellsworth 27

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 38, Burton Genesee Christian 32

Concord 44, Union City 34

Dearborn Divine Child 64, Hamtramck 44

Eddies 65, Sturgis 9

Galesburg-Augusta 33, Climax-Scotts 26

Garden City 44, Gabriel Richard Catholic 41

Harper Woods 79, Detroit King 21

Hemlock 52, Bay City Western 25

Imlay City 40, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 29

Kingston 65, Caro 32

Lake Odessa Lakewood 33, Lansing Christian 29

Mackinaw City 102, Alanson 23

Marion 59, Mason County Eastern 22

Marysville 49, Romeo 46

Mason County Central 62, Fruitport Calvary Christian 49

Midland Calvary Baptist 49, Coleman 28

Milan 51, New Boston Huron 35

Montague 52, Shelby 21

North Dickinson 36, Rapid River 12

Olivet 47, St. Johns 33

Painesdale Jeffers 40, L’Anse 24

Portage Northern 51, Parchment 26

Richland Gull Lake 37, Battle Creek Central 32

Saginaw Arts and Science 39, Hale 13

    • Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 54, Merrill 24

    Saugatuck 51, Grand River Prep 34

    Sault Ste Marie 36, Petoskey 20

    St. Charles 54, New Lothrop 30

    Sterling Heights 71, Clawson 37

    Traverse City Central 54, Ludington 22

    Utica Ford 50, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 47

    Warren Cousino HS 48, Utica 45

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Armada vs. Macomb Lutheran North, ccd.

    Flint International vs. Akron-Fairgrove, ccd.

    Wolverine vs. Alba, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

