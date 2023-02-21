Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alpena 61, Oscoda 53
Athens 58, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 29
AuGres-Sims 42, Whittemore-Prescott 25
Bark River-Harris 72, North Central 25
Bay City All Saints 58, Pinconning 15
Bellaire 17, East Jordan 13
Benton Harbor 47, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 32
Bloomingdale 66, Decatur 33
Brooklyn Columbia Central 50, Ida 37
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 58, Ellsworth 27
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 38, Burton Genesee Christian 32
Concord 44, Union City 34
Dearborn Divine Child 64, Hamtramck 44
Eddies 65, Sturgis 9
Galesburg-Augusta 33, Climax-Scotts 26
Garden City 44, Gabriel Richard Catholic 41
Harper Woods 79, Detroit King 21
Hemlock 52, Bay City Western 25
Imlay City 40, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 29
Kingston 65, Caro 32
Lake Odessa Lakewood 33, Lansing Christian 29
Mackinaw City 102, Alanson 23
Marion 59, Mason County Eastern 22
Marysville 49, Romeo 46
Mason County Central 62, Fruitport Calvary Christian 49
Midland Calvary Baptist 49, Coleman 28
Milan 51, New Boston Huron 35
Montague 52, Shelby 21
North Dickinson 36, Rapid River 12
Olivet 47, St. Johns 33
Painesdale Jeffers 40, L’Anse 24
Portage Northern 51, Parchment 26
Richland Gull Lake 37, Battle Creek Central 32
Saginaw Arts and Science 39, Hale 13
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 54, Merrill 24
Saugatuck 51, Grand River Prep 34
Sault Ste Marie 36, Petoskey 20
St. Charles 54, New Lothrop 30
Sterling Heights 71, Clawson 37
Traverse City Central 54, Ludington 22
Utica Ford 50, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 47
Warren Cousino HS 48, Utica 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Armada vs. Macomb Lutheran North, ccd.
Flint International vs. Akron-Fairgrove, ccd.
Wolverine vs. Alba, ccd.
