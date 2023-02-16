Wednesday’s Scores

AP NEWS
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blaine 68, Spring Lake Park 48

Centennial 72, Anoka 61

Champlin Park 44, Park Center 42

Elk River 55, Andover 53

Hastings 60, South St. Paul 23

Hill-Murray 52, Simley 29

Holy Angels 85, Orono 82

Hopkins 82, Minnetonka 59

Mahtomedi 73, Tartan 37

Maple Grove 89, Coon Rapids 41

Richfield 56, St. Paul Central 18

Robbinsdale Armstrong 62, Osseo 36

Rogers 74, Totino-Grace 51

Spring Grove 60, Mabel-Canton 22

Two Rivers 68, North St. Paul 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hiawatha Collegiate vs. St. Paul Harding, ccd.

St. Paul Harding vs. St. Paul Highland Park, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

