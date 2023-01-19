Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blake 51, Apple Valley 35
Breck 67, Cristo Rey Jesuit 28
Eastview 39, Rosemount 27
Eden Prairie 57, Lakeville North 56
Esko 70, Pine City 61
Lakeville South 63, Eagan 57
Mahtomedi 77, Hastings 63
Maple Grove 75, Farmington 42
North St. Paul 45, Hill-Murray 40
Robbinsdale Cooper 70, Bloomington Kennedy 51
St. Paul Academy 45, Nova Classical Academy 29
St. Paul Highland Park 40, St. Paul Humboldt 36
Tartan 45, South St. Paul 36
Two Rivers 36, Simley 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Paul Central vs. Washington Tech, ppd.
St. Paul Harding vs. St. Paul Johnson, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/