Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 19, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blake 51, Apple Valley 35

Breck 67, Cristo Rey Jesuit 28

Eastview 39, Rosemount 27

Eden Prairie 57, Lakeville North 56

Esko 70, Pine City 61

Lakeville South 63, Eagan 57

Mahtomedi 77, Hastings 63

Maple Grove 75, Farmington 42

North St. Paul 45, Hill-Murray 40

Robbinsdale Cooper 70, Bloomington Kennedy 51

St. Paul Academy 45, Nova Classical Academy 29

St. Paul Highland Park 40, St. Paul Humboldt 36

Tartan 45, South St. Paul 36

Two Rivers 36, Simley 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Paul Central vs. Washington Tech, ppd.

St. Paul Harding vs. St. Paul Johnson, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

