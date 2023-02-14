Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 50, Emmaus 37
Baldwin 75, Elizabeth Forward 70
Barrack Hebrew 41, New Foundations 27
Berlin-Brothersvalley 54, United 44
Bethel Park 79, Ringgold 28
Cambridge Springs 45, Union City 31
Conneaut Area 60, Oil City 38
Easton 47, Bethlehem Catholic 34
Eden Christian 50, Ellis School 24
Erie 54, General McLane 30
Erie Cathedral Prep 49, Harbor Creek 26
Forest Hills 57, Bishop Guilfoyle 31
Fox Chapel 46, Canon-McMillan 45
Franklin 59, Meadville 21
Franklin Regional 53, Penn-Trafford 29
Homer-Center 51, Cambria Heights 32
Iroquois 33, Girard 20
Kennedy Catholic 68, West Middlesex 32
Lakeview 58, Jamestown 18
Laurel 45, Knoch 40
Mercer 48, Farrell 43
Mercyhurst Prep 50, North East 38
Montour 47, Mars 44
North Allegheny 62, State College 33
Peters Township 74, Hempfield 42
Seton-LaSalle 63, Steel Valley 32
Shade 55, McConnellsburg High School 21
Sharpsville 45, Hickory 33
Westmont Hilltop 62, Bishop Carroll 56
Wilmington 70, Slippery Rock 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cornell vs. Avella, ppd.
___
