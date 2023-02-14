AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 50, Emmaus 37

Baldwin 75, Elizabeth Forward 70

Barrack Hebrew 41, New Foundations 27

Berlin-Brothersvalley 54, United 44

Bethel Park 79, Ringgold 28

Cambridge Springs 45, Union City 31

Conneaut Area 60, Oil City 38

Easton 47, Bethlehem Catholic 34

Eden Christian 50, Ellis School 24

Erie 54, General McLane 30

Erie Cathedral Prep 49, Harbor Creek 26

Forest Hills 57, Bishop Guilfoyle 31

Fox Chapel 46, Canon-McMillan 45

Franklin 59, Meadville 21

Franklin Regional 53, Penn-Trafford 29

Homer-Center 51, Cambria Heights 32

Iroquois 33, Girard 20

Kennedy Catholic 68, West Middlesex 32

Lakeview 58, Jamestown 18

Laurel 45, Knoch 40

Mercer 48, Farrell 43

Mercyhurst Prep 50, North East 38

Montour 47, Mars 44

North Allegheny 62, State College 33

Peters Township 74, Hempfield 42

Seton-LaSalle 63, Steel Valley 32

Shade 55, McConnellsburg High School 21

Sharpsville 45, Hickory 33

Westmont Hilltop 62, Bishop Carroll 56

Wilmington 70, Slippery Rock 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cornell vs. Avella, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.