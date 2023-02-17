AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

District 8C=

Loser Out=

Centerville 50, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 41

Great Falls Central 33, Winnett-Grass Range 32

District 9C=

Loser Out=

Fort Benton 44, Big Sandy 36

Hays-Lodgepole 46, Box Elder 43

District 10C=

Loser Out=

Sunburst 49, Valier 36

District 12C=

Loser Out=

Gardiner 46, White Sulphur Springs 44

West Yellowstone 43, Shields Valley 28

District 13C=

Loser Out=

Lincoln 60, Victor 28

District 14C=

Loser Out=

Two Eagle River 26, Clark Fork 11

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

