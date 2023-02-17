Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
District 8C=
Loser Out=
Centerville 50, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 41
Great Falls Central 33, Winnett-Grass Range 32
District 9C=
Loser Out=
Fort Benton 44, Big Sandy 36
Hays-Lodgepole 46, Box Elder 43
District 10C=
Loser Out=
Sunburst 49, Valier 36
District 12C=
Loser Out=
Gardiner 46, White Sulphur Springs 44
West Yellowstone 43, Shields Valley 28
District 13C=
Loser Out=
Lincoln 60, Victor 28
District 14C=
Loser Out=
Two Eagle River 26, Clark Fork 11
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/